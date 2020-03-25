Iran, Russia Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak

During the Tuesday call, the two sides conferred on the current situation and the impact of the spread of the coronavirus in both countries and the world.

Zarif and Lavrov also talked about the Islamic Republic’s efforts to cope with the pandemic in the face of sanctions, ongoing political developments in Afghanistan and international efforts against the US unilateral bans against various countries.

For his part, Lavrov said Moscow wants the US to lift the sanctions that hinder Iran’s fight against the coronavirus epidemic as soon as possible.

Iran has the fourth highest official death toll from the coronavirus after Italy, China and Spain. The country is in the midst of the two-week Persian New Year holiday when the roads are filled with people visiting their families.

Despite the authorities’ appeals for people to stay home and the closure of shopping and leisure centres, many people have taken to the roads as usual this year.

Nearly 2,000 people have lost their lives due the outbreak of the deadly virus in Iran.