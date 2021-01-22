Iran Reports Lowest Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths in 10 Days

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 75 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest since January 12, increasing the overall death toll to 57,225.

In a press briefing on Friday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,305 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,360,825.

So far, Lari added, 1,151,676 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,134 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,796,864 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.