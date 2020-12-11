Iran Reports Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases Since Nov. 10

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 9,594 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 1,092,617.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 232 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 51,728.

She said so far 787,853 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,760 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,611,783 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 34 cities are in the “red zone”, 260 in the “orange zone”, and 154 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.