Iran Reports Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Fatalities Since August 19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 156 patients since Saturday noon, the highest daily rise in COVID-19 fatalities in nearly one month.

Speaking at a Sunday press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 23,313.

She said 404,648 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 2,619 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 348,013 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,798 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,586,848 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.