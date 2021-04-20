Iran Rejects Media Reports about ‘Interim’ Nuclear Deal

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, who leads the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks, has dismissed as “false and unfounded” the claim that Iran and P4+1 are working on an “interim” nuclear deal.

Araqchi said no such thing as a “temporary agreement” or similar issues is on the agenda during talks between Iran and the P4+1 group.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran holds talks only about the last step to be taken to lift cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, and rumours such as ‘step-by-step’ plans or a ‘temporary agreement’ are baseless,” he said.

As Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said, Araqchi stressed, Iran will never allow the negotiations to linger on, and at the same time will hurry to achieve the desired goal.

He said Iran also emphasises that talks should be held carefully while ensuring the country’s national interests and unchangeable positions.

He added any decision on the trend and outcome of the talks will be held in Tehran, and that the negotiating team regularly submits reports to top officials on the status of the talks.