Two Iranian youths rescued from drug cartel near US-Mexico border home

By IFP Editorial Staff

Two Iranian youths who were trapped by drug cartels near the US-Mexico border have been safely returned to Iran following a three-day rescue operation, according to reports on Saturday.

The mission was carried out by the Iranian Embassy in Mexico City in close coordination with Mexican police.

The two individuals, whose identities were withheld, had attempted to migrate to the United States and found themselves stranded near the border, where they were ensnared by drug trafficking cartels.

Their families, upon learning of their location, alerted the Iranian Embassy, which immediately initiated efforts to secure their release.

After intense negotiations and collaboration with Mexican authorities, the two were successfully rescued and flown back to Iran in the early hours of the Persian New Year on Thursday.

The Iranian Embassy emphasized the dangers of illegal migration and warned against falling prey to human traffickers and misleading social media content.

“Many who post videos of migration routes are fraudsters on cyberspace seeking to attract followers or clients. The reality is far more dangerous, and countless lives have been lost in such attempts,” the embassy warned.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry urged Iranian citizens to avoid risking their lives and to be wary of deceptive promises made by smugglers.

