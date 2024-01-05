Iran calls for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, following deadly incident in Kerman

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the plea in a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad on Thursday.

His comments follow the Wednesday terror incident in the southern Iranian city of Kerman that saw the killing of at least 84 people and the injury of around 300 more.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist blasts.

Faisal Mekdad, the Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, also strongly condemned Wednesday’s terrorist incident in Kerman.

Mekdad also expressed sympathy for the families of the dead.

Additionally, Mekdad conveyed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed Turkey’s government and people’s condolences and solidarity to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Kerman.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that in homage to the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Kerman and in order to express solidarity with the noble families affected by this tragedy, the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran was raised to half-mast across all embassies, consulates general, and international missions worldwide on Thursday.

