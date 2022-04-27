Iran records slight drop in daily Covid infection cases

According to the data released on Wednesday, the newly-recorded infections brought the total caseload to 7,219,433 since early 2020, when the highly-contagious virus first emerged in Iran.

The disease claimed 17 more lives in the past day, pushing to total number of relevant fatalities to 141,041.

The figures showed 171 patients were also hospitalized.

Health authorities also continue vaccinations against the virus. So far, 148,788,615 doses of vaccine have been administered countrywide, including 26,976,988 third booster shots.