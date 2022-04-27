Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Iran records slight drop in daily Covid infection cases

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
Iran’s Health Ministry has reported 1,009 new infections with Covid-19 over the past day, a figure that shows a slight drop in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the data released on Wednesday, the newly-recorded infections brought the total caseload to 7,219,433 since early 2020, when the highly-contagious virus first emerged in Iran.

The disease claimed 17 more lives in the past day, pushing to total number of relevant fatalities to 141,041.

The figures showed 171 patients were also hospitalized.

Health authorities also continue vaccinations against the virus. So far, 148,788,615 doses of vaccine have been administered countrywide, including 26,976,988 third booster shots.

