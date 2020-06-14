Iran Records Highest COVID-19 Daily Death Toll in Two Months

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 107 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in two months.

Sima-Sadat Lari said on Sunday the new deaths increase the overall fatalities to 8,837.

She also confirmed 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 187,427.

So far, she said, 148,674 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

However, 2,781 are currently in severe conditions of the disease, the spokeswoman added.

She also noted that 1,244,074 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far in Iran.

According to Lari, West Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Bushehr provinces are considered as red zones.