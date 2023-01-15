Iran to receive Sukhoi-35 fighter jets early next year: Lawmaker

Shahriar Heydari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the Tasnim News Agency on Sunday that the fourth-generation aircraft will be delivered to Iran in the spring.

Heydari said Iran had also placed orders with Russia for “defense systems, missile systems, and helicopters” as well and that much of those weapons will be delivered to Iran “soon.”

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) says the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet is “super-maneuverable,” has “superior active and passive acquisition aids, high supersonic speed and long range, capabile of managing battle group actions,” can carry a “wide range of weapons,” and has “reduced radar signature, and high combat survivability.”

Iran and Russia have been boosting their military cooperation in recent years.

Russia recently purchased a series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran. Western countries say Moscow has been using the drones in the war against Ukraine. Iran has said it provided the drones to Russia before the war began.