Iran reaffirms opposition to any geopolitical change in Caucasus

His remarks came as President Masoud Pezeshkian is visiting Armenia to deepen bilateral ties.

Araghchi noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan’s recent joint statement confirming the inviolability of borders and respect for sovereignty has temporarily eased Iran’s geopolitical concerns. However, he stressed that Tehran continues to closely monitor developments, particularly the planned route connecting Nakhchivan to mainland Azerbaijan through Armenia.

The minister highlighted that while countries are free to build infrastructure on their own soil, Iran’s concern is the possible use of such projects as a pretext for foreign military involvement.

He said Armenian officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, had assured Tehran that no US troops or private security companies would be allowed into Armenia under this project.

Araghchi revealed that Armenia firmly rejects the word “corridor,” viewing it as a challenge to sovereignty, while the agreement describes the route simply as a “road”, possibly with a railway, to remain fully under Armenian jurisdiction.

He reaffirmed Iran’s support for regional mechanisms such as the “3+3” format, bringing together Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Turkey, and Russia.

“Iran’s policy is clear”, he said. “Regional problems must be solved by regional countries themselves.”