Iran Ready to Support Palestine’s Resistance, Zarif Tells Nakhaleh

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on a trip to Damascus, had a telephone conversation with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Beirut.

In the Wednesday phone call, Zarif underlined Iran’s continued support for the people and resistance of Palestine.

He described the Palestinian people’s patience and resistance as a source of pride, and expressed Iran’s preparedness to support the Palestinian people and resistance.

Al-Nakhaleh, in turn, appreciated the constant support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.