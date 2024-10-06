Source: Iran ready to respond to any Israeli attack

The source, speaking to Tasnim News Agency, emphasized, “There is no doubt about the operational readiness of Iran’s retaliatory strike if Israel makes any move.”

“Iran’s response plan includes multiple types of specific retaliatory strikes, with immediate decisions to be made based on the nature of Israel’s actions,” according to the source.

The source highlighted that Iran has a comprehensive target bank in Israel, asserting that Operation True Promise II staged by Iran against Israel on Tuesday demonstrated Iran’s capability to level any designated point.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired 200 ballistic missiles at various locations within Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for the assassination of resistance leaders.

Ninety percent of the missiles reportedly bypassed Israeli air defenses and hit their targets, including three main Israeli Air Force bases of Nevatim, Hatzerim, and Tel Nof.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as the largest missile strike in the regime’s history and vowed a response.

The IRGC utilized Qadr ballistic missiles with a range of 2000 kilometers, Emad missiles with a range of 1700 kilometers, and Fattah missiles with a range of 1400 kilometers.

This marked the first use of hypersonic Fattah missiles by the IRGC.