Iran raps ‘Arab Quartet Committee’ statement

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned accusations leveled against Tehran by the so-called Arab Quartet Committee this week.

“Such statements show that the members of the committee lack the least understanding of regional developments,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Friday.

The foreign ministry spokesman dismissed allegations of Iranian interference in the domestic affairs of other countries as hackneyed.

He said countries that have a history of intervention, creating tension, breeding terrorists and war mongering especially in West Asia and Africa are in no position to make accusations against Iran.

He said the main concern of those behind such statements is to serve Israel overtly and covertly.

Khatibzadeh advised the four countries to focus on the Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

He said issuing such statements simultaneously with the actions of some of these countries to mend ties with Iran is contradictory.

On Thursday, the self-proclaimed Arab quartet committee comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt repeated its allegations of support for terrorism against Iran. It also accused Iran of aggressive acts in the region.