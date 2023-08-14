Monday, August 14, 2023
President Raisi calls for immediate probe into Shiraz terror attack

By IFP Media Wire
Shiraz Shah Cheragh Terror Attack

President Ebrahim Raisi has urged Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Governor General of Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imanieh to rapidly identify and punish the perpetrators of a terror attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz in Southern Iran. The raid killed at least one person and injured several others on Sunday.

Iran’s president in separate phone calls ordered the two officials to fully utilize available resources for the proper care of the injured.

The Iranian president, who is also the chairman of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), ordered Vahidi to closely and rapidly investigate the security dimensions of the incident and report the result.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

At least one person has been killed and seven more have been injured in an attack on the holy shrine in Shiraz, according to top government officials in Fars province.

Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla described the attacker as a Takfiri element and said the person had been arrested and is being interrogated by judicial authorities.

Shah Cheragh was subject of a major terrorist attack in October last year that led to deaths of 13 people.

