Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Iran’s Raisi calls for closer ties with Turkey during Erdogan’s new term

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Turkey Presidents Raisi and Erdogan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi offers congratulations to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his re-election, calling for the further expansion of relations between the two neighbors during Erdogan’s new term in office.

In a phone conversation with Erdogan on Tuesday, which took place following the Turkish president’s new victory in the presidential runoff, Raisi expressed hope that political, economic, cultural and security cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow under Erdogan’s new tenure.

The president highlighted the effective role of regional cooperation between Iran and Turkey in strengthening the stability and security of the region, calling for the acceleration of joint regional efforts between Tehran and Ankara.

For his part, Erdogan thanked Raisi for his good wishes and said the process of cooperation with Iran in various sectors will move forward strongly and with more seriousness during his new term.

He expressed his country’s desire to continue regional cooperation with Tehran, including in the framework of the four-way cooperation between Turkey, Iran, Russia and Syria, with more seriousness to tackle regional woes.

