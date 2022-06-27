Iran confirns Qatar to host fresh round of nuclear talks

Nasser Kanaani said Bagheri’s trip is in line with agreements with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell who visited Tehran a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, an informed source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed to IRNA that the sanctions removal talks will resume on Tuesday in Doha.

The JCPOA revival talks in Vienna were stalled due to what Iran calls “excessive demands” by the US and also lack of determination on the part of Washington to make political decisions as to Iran’s economic benefits from the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosseun Amirabdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell said in a joint press briefing that the sanctions removal talks will resume soon, but this time not in Vienna, but in a Persian Gulf country.