Monday, June 27, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iran confirns Qatar to host fresh round of nuclear talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Bagheri Amirabdollahian

Thr Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has said Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri and his team will fly to Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to continue the sanctions removal talks that were stalled 3 months ago.

Nasser Kanaani said Bagheri’s trip is in line with agreements with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell who visited Tehran a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, an informed source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed to IRNA that the sanctions removal talks will resume on Tuesday in Doha.

The JCPOA revival talks in Vienna were stalled due to what Iran calls “excessive demands” by the US and also lack of determination on the part of Washington to make political decisions as to Iran’s economic benefits from the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosseun Amirabdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell said in a joint press briefing that the sanctions removal talks will resume soon, but this time not in Vienna, but in a Persian Gulf country.

