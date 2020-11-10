Iran, Qatar to Work Closely on Renewable Energy Sources

Visiting Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari have, in a meeting, underlined the need to further promote mutual cooperation in the area of renewable energy sources.

The two sides also lauded cordial relations between Tehran and Doha, and exchanged views on further enhancement of reciprocal ties.

The two sides, who are co-chairs of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, further stressed the need to hold the seventh meeting of the commission in Iran as scheduled.

Both sides then introduced their representatives to follow up on the issue, expressing hope the seventh meeting will play a key role in the enhancement of mutual relations.

The Iranian side also expressed Tehran’s readiness to host Qatari expert delegations to get familiar with Iran’s capabilities in the domain of renewable energy.