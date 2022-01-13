Thursday, January 13, 2022
type here...
PoliticsGovernmentIFP Exclusive

Iran presidential office rejects claims of Raisi involvement in controversial appointment

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Presidential Office has rejected claims about President Ebrahim Raisi’s role in the appointment of Abdulali Ali-Asgari as Managing Director of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company.

Mahdi Rahimi, the head of the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Office, rejected allegations by some social media users who claimed the president had ordered the oil minister to appoint Ai-Asgari to the top job.

“This news is a sheer lie,” said Rahimi.

His reaction came after some individuals on social media claimed the president had instructed Oil Minister Javad Oji to install Asgari to the post in order to resolve differences which had reportedly emerged on the appointment of the new CEO of the company, the second largest petrochemical company in the Middle East.

Ali-Asgari’s appointment has drawn widespread criticism over its competence to run the petrochemical giant.

Previous articleran says sanctions barred payment of UN membership fee
Next articleIranian author Iraj Pezeshkzad dies aged 94

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks