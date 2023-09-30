Iran’s president condemns Pakistan’s bombings, says Tehran firmly ready to counter terrorism

In a message to Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Friday, Raisi said the “blind” action once again showed the terrorists, who have no understanding of the merciful teachings of Islam, pursue “no goal but to sow discord among Muslims.”

“However, this time they will also fail to achieve their illegitimate and inhumane objectives.”

The Iranian president condemned the “terrorist, anti-religious and anti-human” move and expressed his sympathy and condolences to his Pakistani counterpart and the Muslim nation of the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the fight against any form of terrorism and extremism,” Raisi added.

He urged the international community, especially the Muslim countries, to “seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the recurrence of such bitter events.”

The Iranian president expressed hope the perpetrators would be identified and punished as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kana’ani also condemned the acts of terrorism and said the attacks are “a clear example of terrorists’ aloofness from the merciful teachings of the Prophet of Islam”.

Over the past few months, Mastung has been the scene of frequent acts of violence linked to nationalists and separatists.