Iran president: Martyr Soleimani foiled U.S. plot to bring another Israel to power in region 

“General Soleimani utilized all forces and potential in the region to rein in the diabolical Daesh entity, a handiwork of the United States, and he made round-the-clock efforts to achieve that end,” said President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday at a funeral held for the victims of the recent twin terrorist attacks in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman.

The blasts hit a rally marking the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani in Kerman.

“We owe security in the region and in West Asia to efforts by martyr Soleimani,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president noted that general Soleimani was aptly named ‘ A martyr of al-Quds’ by senior members of the resistance front.

He said the achievements of the resistance front today are the fruit of martyr Soleimani’s efforts, moves and support.

“Although we should praise Palestine, Hamas and Hezbollah, too, martyr Soleimani’s role was unparalleled,” the president explained.

Also present at the funeral service was Commander General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, who underlined that the blood of martyrs will only make the resistance front stronger.

The funeral procession was held at the tomb of martyr Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

89 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the Kerman terror incident, claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.