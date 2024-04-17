Iran president says Israel will come to know real response if they make a mistake

Raisi made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting in Tehran with Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council of Lebanon Sheikh Ali al-Khatib.

The remarks came amid reports suggesting that the Israeli regime may decide to retaliate a wave of Iranian drone and missile attacks that were carried out over the weekend in response to an Israeli airstrike on April 1 on the Iranian consulate in Syria’s capital.

Iranian authorities said after the Sunday operation targeting Israel that they were only a limited punishment for what the Tel Aviv regime did in Damascus.

They have warned that any escalation of the situation will be met with a much stronger and heavier response from Iran.

“In case of any mistake, the Zionists and their sponsors will come to know the meaning of Iran’s real and extensive response,” Raisi said.

During the meeting, the Iranian president also appreciated the stances adopted by the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council of Lebanon in support of the resistance campaign in the region.

Khatib, for his part, stated he was conveying a message of gratitude from the Lebanese people to Iran for its strong military action against the Israeli regime.

The Lebanese cleric added Iran had made Muslim nations proud by its steadfastness against pressures, sanctions and animosities over the years while he insisted that no other country in the region has ever managed to stand so firmly against a regime which he said is enjoying support from all powers of the world.