Iran president urges Islamic countries to intervene in Syria, stop insurgency

Speaking at a parliamentary session on Sunday, Massoud Pezeshkian condemned the aggression by Takfiri terrorists’ attacks in Syria and expressed hope that Islamic nations would step in to resolve the crisis.

He attributed the support for extremist terrorists in the Arab country to the backing of the US and European countries, stressing that the atrocities are carried out with their weapons.

President Pezeshkian criticized the West for claiming to advocate for peace and human rights while perpetuating violence.

The president reaffirmed Iran’s stance of non-interference in the territorial integrity of other nations and encouraged regional countries to resolve their issues independently without foreign intervention.

He expressed gratitude to neighboring countries for condemning Israeli aggression against Iran and called for continued dialogue to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen regional cooperation.

Regarding the wider regional conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, he stated, “As a human being, independent of my position as a country’s president, it is shameful to imagine a country using science and technology to bomb innocent women, children, and people.”