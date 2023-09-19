Tuesday, September 19, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsInt'l Relations

Iran President to Guterres: UN tasked to stand up against greedy powers

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, stressed the United Nations’ crucial role is to stop greedy powers in the world from dominating weaker nations.

President Raisi, who met the UN chief on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session on Monday, expressed concerns over the social and political situation in crisis-hit and war-wracked countries, including Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, as well as the separatist moves in Africa.

He said Iran is ready to help the UN reverse the trend and push for prevalence of peace and security in the world and prevent oppression of nations by the big powers.

Raisi also sought to dismiss mainstream Western media reports on Iran, saying the “Islamic Republic is a rare example of abiding by gender equality in the world” and cited the presence of Iranian women in various scientific, sports, social and cultural fields as evidence.

Meanwhile, Guterres expressed his willingness to promote cooperation between the United Nations and Iran.

He also welcomed the recent resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two heavyweights in the region, and appreciated Tehran’s role in efforts to put an end to the crisis in Yemen.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks