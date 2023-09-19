Iran President to Guterres: UN tasked to stand up against greedy powers

President Raisi, who met the UN chief on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session on Monday, expressed concerns over the social and political situation in crisis-hit and war-wracked countries, including Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, as well as the separatist moves in Africa.

He said Iran is ready to help the UN reverse the trend and push for prevalence of peace and security in the world and prevent oppression of nations by the big powers.

Raisi also sought to dismiss mainstream Western media reports on Iran, saying the “Islamic Republic is a rare example of abiding by gender equality in the world” and cited the presence of Iranian women in various scientific, sports, social and cultural fields as evidence.

Meanwhile, Guterres expressed his willingness to promote cooperation between the United Nations and Iran.

He also welcomed the recent resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two heavyweights in the region, and appreciated Tehran’s role in efforts to put an end to the crisis in Yemen.