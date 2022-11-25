Friday, November 25, 2022
Iran president, FM congratulate National Football Team over beating Wales at World Cup

By IFP Media Wire
Iran National Football Team
Carlos Queiroz, Head Coach of Iran, celebrates with players after the 2-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have congratulated Iran’s National Football Team (Team Melli) on winning the second match of the World Cup against Wales.

On Friday, Raisi and Amirabdollahian expressed gratitude to the Iranian team’s members and their coaches for gaining the victory.

The National Iranian Men’s Football Team managed to defeat Wales in its second match in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar.

The two goals of Iran were scored by Rouzbeh Cheshmi at minute 96 and Ramin Rezaeian at 98.

Wales lost their goalkeeper after he received a red card for a fault against attacking Mehdi Taremi.

Iranian National Football Team lost its first match against heavyweight England 6-2 in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Iran’s goalkeeper Aliraza Beiranvand – known as Beyro – was badly injured in the very first minutes of the game and the team’s manager, Carlos Queiroz, was forced to substitute him with Hossein Hosseini. The substitution of Beyro came as a blow to the Iranian team at the beginning of the tournament.

