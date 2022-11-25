Iran president, FM congratulate National Football Team over beating Wales at World Cup

On Friday, Raisi and Amirabdollahian expressed gratitude to the Iranian team’s members and their coaches for gaining the victory.

The National Iranian Men’s Football Team managed to defeat Wales in its second match in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar.

The two goals of Iran were scored by Rouzbeh Cheshmi at minute 96 and Ramin Rezaeian at 98.

Wales lost their goalkeeper after he received a red card for a fault against attacking Mehdi Taremi.

Iranian National Football Team lost its first match against heavyweight England 6-2 in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Iran’s goalkeeper Aliraza Beiranvand – known as Beyro – was badly injured in the very first minutes of the game and the team’s manager, Carlos Queiroz, was forced to substitute him with Hossein Hosseini. The substitution of Beyro came as a blow to the Iranian team at the beginning of the tournament.