Iran Pres. Urges Implementation of Smart COVID-19 Management Plan

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s president has called for the implementation of the smart coronavirus management plan on a trial basis regarding the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

Ebahim Raeisi underlined the importance of observing health protocols in controlling and containing the COVID-19 disease, urging people to abide by the protocols.

He also underlined the need to expedite the process of public vaccination, especially for school and university students.

“Public immunization is required to remove coronavirus restrictions. Accordingly, medical personnel should receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as they are prone to danger,” he explained.

The president added discussions are underway at the National Coronavirus Task Force on gradually opening schools and removing coronavirus restrictions for many businesses.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

