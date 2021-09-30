Iran Pres. Urges Implementation of Smart COVID-19 Management Plan

Iran’s president has called for the implementation of the smart coronavirus management plan on a trial basis regarding the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

Ebahim Raeisi underlined the importance of observing health protocols in controlling and containing the COVID-19 disease, urging people to abide by the protocols.

He also underlined the need to expedite the process of public vaccination, especially for school and university students.

“Public immunization is required to remove coronavirus restrictions. Accordingly, medical personnel should receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as they are prone to danger,” he explained.

The president added discussions are underway at the National Coronavirus Task Force on gradually opening schools and removing coronavirus restrictions for many businesses.