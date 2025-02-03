Report: Iran Political Activist, Former Editor of Kayhan, Nasiri, Released After Brief Detention

According to the Telegram channel of Mahdi Nasiri, he was detained on Sunday at the tomb of Ferdowsi—renowned Iranian classical poet—near Mashhad, in northeastern Iran.

Seyyed Hassan Hosseini, the acting head of the Mashhad governorate, stated that Nasiri was present at the tomb of Ferdowsi on Sunday along with several other political activists and was chanting controvercial slogans.

He continued that while chanting, Nasiri was also filming the action, which prompted the security personnel at the site to issue warnings to him and his companions to avoid any issues. Unfortunately, they did not heed the warnings, and subsequently, the security agents escorted Nasiri and his companions out of the tomb.

The Iranian official noted that Nasiri is currently under protection at a designated location and will soon be heading to Tehran.