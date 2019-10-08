Iran Planning to Build Smart Self-Driving Car

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said he urged the relevant institutions to press ahead with the project.

“Our young people have always developed the best [things]. I told the research centre of the Telecommunications Company to push ahead with developing the technology to produce driverless smart cars in cooperation with universities,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

For a brief review of Iran’s achievements in various fields of science and technology, check the book “Science and Technology in Iran: A Brief Review – 2019”

“We are not behind when it comes to artificial intelligence and general know-how about data. Now it’s time to make the product. It will be available in a short time,” he said.

He gave no further details about the possible cost and features of the product.