Iran Planning to Build Smart Self-Driving Car

Iran’s minister of communications and information technology says a self-driving smart automobile will be produced in the country in the near future.
Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said he urged the relevant institutions to press ahead with the project.
“Our young people have always developed the best [things]. I told the research centre of the Telecommunications Company to push ahead with developing the technology to produce driverless smart cars in cooperation with universities,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.
“We are not behind when it comes to artificial intelligence and general know-how about data. Now it’s time to make the product. It will be available in a short time,” he said.
He gave no further details about the possible cost and features of the product.