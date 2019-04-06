Filled during winter with water coming from the nearby rivers, the dam supplies the water regional farmers need during the dry summers of the region.
What follows are IRNA’s photos of the beautiful dam:
1 of 20
The embankment dam of Abdolabad village is located 23 kilometres away from the city of Bojnord in North Khorasan province.
Filled during winter with water coming from the nearby rivers, the dam supplies the water regional farmers need during the dry summers of the region.
What follows are IRNA’s photos of the beautiful dam: