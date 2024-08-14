Iran parliamentary committee votes down proposed pick for oil ministry

After examining the background of Mohsen Paknejad and holding talks with him before the main vote of confidence on Saturday, the committee decided he is not fit for the key post.

Paknejad managed to secure only 7 votes in favor from the 23-memebr committee.

As a rule of thumb, the proposed candidates for the cabinet who fail to secure the committees’ approval, are unlikely to get a vote of confidence in the official session.

Several Iranian lawmakers at the parliament, dominated by principlists, had earlier hinted Paknejad will not be given the go-ahead for the ministerial position.

Paknejad, born in 1966 in Tehran, has a background in developing gas fields as a senior advisor for the oil industry.