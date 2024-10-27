IFP ExclusiveParliamentSecurity

Iran parliament speaker vows decisive response to Israeli aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared that Iran will decisively respond to Israel's aggression against Iranian military sites, in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

In an open session on Sunday, Ghalibaf stated that comparing Iran’s Operation True Promise II on Israeli military and intelligence sites inside the occupied territories in October with Israel’s military aggression on Saturday clearly demonstrates the deterrent power of Iran’s defense forces.

He described Israel’s relatively weak military action against Iran as “a sign of desperation, resulting in another failure for the regime.”

The parliament speaker, however, reiterated that Article 51 of the United Nations Charter entitles Iran to defend itself and respond to the aggression “decisively and appropriately.”

Four Iranian military officers were killed in the Israeli attacks. The Iranian Air Defense announced that minor damage was inflicted on some radar systems.

Ghalibaf warned the United States, as Israel’s “main supporter and partner in all its war crimes,” to restrain Israel and enforce a sustainable ceasefire to prevent further instability in the region.

He also urged neighboring countries to condemn Israel’s aggressive actions and emphasized that regional stability can only be achieved through collective cooperation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks