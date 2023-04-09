Sunday, April 9, 2023
Iran Parliament chief: Harsh punishment awaits Israel thanks to resistance might

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf harshly condemns Israel’s desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, warning that a “tough, stinging” punishment awaits the regime thanks to the strength of the resistance movement.

Ghalibaf told an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday that the Zionist regime is today “in its weakest status in history,” and that the power of the resistance movement has promoted Tel Aviv to show “cowardly reactions.”

He condemned the regime’s sacrilegious acts at al-Aqsa Mosque, arrests of Palestinian pilgrims and savage attacks against the blockaded Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

It has been decades that Israel has turned into an unrestrained murder machine by trampling on all international regulations, he said.

The Iranian parliament chief said Muslim nations stand by the Palestinian people and renew their support for their cause of liberation from Israeli occupation on the International Quds Day, which will be marked on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

