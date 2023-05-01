Iran Parl. Speaker vows to pursue MPs bribery claim

“We will not hesitate a moment in pursuing this issue and any wrongdoing will be dealt with,” he said.

“I will allow no one to toy with the reputation of the parliament.”

MPs removed Fatemi Amin from office on Sunday with 162 votes in favor and 102 against, with 2 abstentions.

He survived a similar impeachment last year.

Earlier, an Iranian lawmaker representing the northwestern city of Tabriz claimed that 75 lawmakers were handed receipts to purchase two Chinese brands of cars from the authorized agencies in Iran.

That’s amid dramatic rise in market prices that create a massive profit for anyone who is drawn to buy a car from the manufacturer.

The same issue led to the impeachment of Fatemi Amin.