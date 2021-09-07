Iran Paralympic athletes get heroic welcome home

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Paralympics teams are given a heroic welcome upon returning home from Tokyo, the venue of the games.

The athletes who returned to Iran on Tuesday included members of the Sitting Volleyball team, the Canoeing team, the Athletics team, the Taekwondo team, and the Archery team.

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youths Seyyed Hamid Sajjadi, a group of federation presidents and the president of Iran’s National Olympics Committee were among those who welcomed the Iranian athletes.

Iran ranked 13 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with 12 gold medals, 11 silver and 1 bronze.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News.

