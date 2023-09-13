Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Iran, Pakistan vow to help establish peace, stability in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s foreign minister has highlighted the need to support regional initiatives within the framework of neighboring countries to help resolve challenges facing Afghanistan.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comment in a meeting with Asif Ali Khan Durrani, the Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghan affairs, where the two officials discussed the trend of developments in Afghanistan.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat also emphasized Iran and Pakistan’s key role in regional as well as Afghan developments, expressing hope the continuation of bilateral consultations will further promote peace and tranquility in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani diplomat, in turn, said he was pleased with the opportunity which has arisen to exchange views, and offered his assessment of the developments and situation in Afghanistan in different political and security domains.

He said Pakistan is determined to work with Iran to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

