Iran, Pakistan Discuss Coronavirus Battle

In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi expounded on the efforts made by the Pakistani government to lift the US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran while the Islamic Republic is struggling with the coronavirus outbreak.

The senior Pakistani diplomat also praised the Coronavirus Battle Headquarters of Iran for its decision to provide medical services for the Pakistani pilgrims.

For his part, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan for its efforts to remove the unilateral and cruel sanctions imposed by the US government and for its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.