Saturday, December 25, 2021
Iran, P4+1 talks to resume Monday

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 8th round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries will resume on Monday in Vienna.

According to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), The talks aimed at removing the anti-Iran sanctions will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The EU’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora says the 7th round of talks had three goals: 1-To involve the new Iranian negotiating team in comprehensive talks 2-To hold negotiations over the new Iranian government’s proposals 3-To see if any of the negotiating teams agrees to insert the proposals into the final text of a potential deal.

Meanwhile, Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator says Tehran put forth its approach to the draft text of the previous 6 rounds of talks.

He referred to the two drafts the Iranian team put forth during the 7th round of negotiations with one being about sanctions removal and the other about Iran’s nuclear activities.

Bagheri added that the drafts will be the basis of the new discussions.

