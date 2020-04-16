Iran, Other UNWTO Members Discuss Ways to Revitalize Tourism Industry

The Iranian deputy minister was one of the participants in the UNWTO video conference on “Policies for an Inclusive Recovery in Global Tourism”.

Chaired by Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili, the webinar was attended by more than 240 participants, including officials of the UNWTO, ministers and ranking officials from the member states of the UN specialized agency, and the policy-makers and other figures in the tourism sector.

Considering the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and its direct impacts on the world economy, particularly the tourism industry, the World Tourism Organization has devised plans to advance immediate response and find common executive policies in the countries affected by the contagious disease.

The participants in the recent webinar discussed various plans and decided that the World Tourism Organization should publish a compilation of the necessary policies and recommendations and provide it for the Member States.

The Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has already submitted a detailed report on the impacts of the novel coronavirus on the country’s tourism industry, the measures that Iran has adopted and the plans that it is implementing to handle the crisis, as well as the strategies that the ministry has developed for the post-coronavirus era.

During the webinar, the Iranian deputy minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts highlighted the main features of the report which has been officially given to the World Tourism Organization.