Iran Opens Auto Spare Parts Innovation Centre

Iran has opened an auto spare parts industry innovation centre at a domestic knowledge-based company.

The centre was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

During the ceremony, he highlighted the importance of innovative moves by knowledge-based companies in the auto industry.

He said the fine line between owning a factory and an industry is the ability to design, manufacture, optimize and develop.

“These capabilities materialize only by opening the doors to innovation and welcoming innovative knowledge-based companies and start-ups,” he said.

The top official noted local knowledge-based companies are capable of producing auto software and parts.

The newly inaugurated spare parts industry innovation centre employs nearly 13,000 people.