Iran official: Missing IAEA memory card destroyed in June sabotage attack

The unnamed official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran told Nournews that the memory card mentioned by Rafael Grossi was destroyed in the sabotage operation in June. The attack the TESA Karaj complex was blamed on the Israeli regime.

“The Agency must answer why it is not using its capacity to prevent such sabotage operations, the origin of which is also known,” the official added.

The IAEA chief said on Friday that “we have doubts about that and this is why we are asking, ‘Where is it?’”

“I am hopeful that they are going to come up with an answer because it’s very strange that it disappears,” Grossi added.

Grossi’s remarks came two days after the IAEA struck a deal with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras that had been removed after the attack.

Iran has shown the International Atomic Energy Agency the surveillance cameras and their storage media, except the memory card from the destroyed camera.