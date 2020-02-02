Iran Official Calls for People’s Massive Turnout in Elections

“Now that we are in a difficult situation we need to resort to the procedures of the early days of the revolution, to resist, and to survive the situation,” he said.

He added “thanks to the people’s resistance and planning of the government the ten-day Dawn (the period when Iranians celebrate anniversary of 1979 Islamic Rev will be an auspicious one.”

The ten days between 12 Bahman and 22 Bahman (1-11 February) marking the ten-day period between Imam Khomeini’s arrival in Iran after his fifteen-year exile, and the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 has been called by the Iranian government the ten-day dawn.