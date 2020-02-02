Iran Official Calls for People’s Massive Turnout in Elections

Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi says the people’s massive presence in the upcoming rallies marking the anniversary of the 1979 Revolution, and their huge turnout in the Parliamentary election on 21 February will certainly foil the plots and pressures of the enemies.
“Now that we are in a difficult situation we need to resort to the procedures of the early days of the revolution, to resist, and to survive the situation,” he said.
He added “thanks to the people’s resistance and planning of the government the ten-day Dawn (the period when Iranians celebrate anniversary of 1979 Islamic Rev will be an auspicious one.”
The ten days between 12 Bahman and 22 Bahman (1-11 February) marking the ten-day period between Imam Khomeini’s arrival in Iran after his fifteen-year exile, and the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 has been called by the Iranian government the ten-day dawn.