Iran offers aid after deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a message on Monday that Iran stands “in full solidarity with the resilient people of Afghanistan” and is prepared to dispatch emergency, medical, and humanitarian aid to affected areas.

“In these difficult moments, we share the grief of the Afghan nation and the bereaved families,” Araghchi wrote, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation in overcoming the disaster.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also reiterated Iran’s readiness to assist Afghan authorities in rescue and relief operations, extending prayers for the recovery of those injured.

According to Afghan and international agencies, the 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck several eastern provinces, including Kunar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, and Laghman, at 11:47 p.m. local time, followed by multiple aftershocks. Preliminary reports suggest significant casualties and damage, with some estimates indicating the death toll exceeded 600.

Rescue operations are underway as officials warn that the number of victims may rise in remote areas yet to be reached by emergency teams.