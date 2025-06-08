Iran ready for nuclear transparency in exchange for sanctions relief, says parliament speaker

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf criticized the US for presenting a proposal that makes no mention of lifting sanctions, calling Washington’s behavior in indirect nuclear talks “contradictory and dishonest.”

The parliament speaker emphasized that any sustainable agreement must include tangible economic benefits for Iran.

He added that the US President is “delusional” if he expects Iran to accept a deal shaped by Israeli influence and failed policies associated with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ghalibaf highlighted Iran’s role in defeating Daesh terrorist group and securing regional stability.

He also reflected on his recent trip to Latin America, where he attended the BRICS parliamentary summit and held bilateral meetings in Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil to enhance economic and political ties.

He praised BRICS as a counterweight to unilateralism, arguing it can play a key role in establishing a multipolar world order.