Iran says its nuclear program completely transparent

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview on Sunday where he explained the latest achievements and developments in the country’s nuclear industry.

“We have now reached a stage in the nuclear industry where we can exploit this technology,” Eslami said.

He added that advanced technologies have become a decisive area at the international level.

Eslami clarified that Iran has broken the monopoly and is standing on its own feet with endogenous research.

He stated, “Accessing technology is prohibited from the point of view of regional arrogance, and we do our work independently.”

“The next point is that this technology benefits the people. When you create the capability, you can get the results. We are now on this path and we can use nuclear technology to advance and influence various issues.”

Eslami stated that costs are not an issue in developing the nuclear program.

He said that nuclear technology is a platform for development in other sciences. Talking about the weapons nature of Iran’s program is an excuse for the West, he added.

The required enrichment percentages vary from country to country, he said.

He stated that Iran has accepted inspections to clarify its nuclear program.

Regarding the Iranian nuclear file and sanctions against Iran, Eslami noted: “In order for us to get a real picture, let’s take a look at the Davos meeting.”

“There is an opportunity to show the orientations and see what points countries are focusing on. One of the most important axes was new technology, which is in the fierce competition between developed countries,” he added.

“The main condition from their point of view is to support the interests of the United States. This was in the middle of all the talks of the maximum pressure group. The main issue is advanced technology and since we are not a member of the blocs, this is prohibited for us,” he stated.

The AEOI head said that the “IAEA statute clearly states that the laws and parliament of the IAEA must be approved within the countries. One is safeguards and the second is the NPT. These two must become laws in every country that wants to operate.”

“The International Atomic Energy Agency must support all countries’ access to peaceful nuclear technology,” he added.

“The IAEA must facilitate, and support so that every country can obtain nuclear technology, but behind the scenes, the US Congress passed the One Two Three Act in 1955 and says that anyone who wants to enter this field must have a contract with the US.”

“This law says that if you do not have relations with the US and do not comply, you cannot operate, and the US strictly controls and does not allow any country to operate. We are facing a political and security trend that created maximum pressure and was able to create disturbances,” he stated.