Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Media WireNuclear

Iran nuclear chief says Tehran producing heavy water derivatives

By IFP Media Wire
Mohammad Eslami

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has declared Tehran is successfully producing heavy water derivatives, a groundbreaking achievement in nuclear technology and medical research.

Eslami told IRIB News on Tuesday that the AEO has been pursuing a “combination of laser and biotechnology” to work on heavy water derivatives for deuterated drugs.

This cutting-edge approach has already commenced in laboratory settings and holds promising prospects for widespread implementation, he added.

The AEOI head pointed out that only a few advanced countries have mastered the production of heavy water derivatives.

The achievement has now put Iran in a position to expand its efforts and move towards exporting heavy water derivatives to interested countries.

