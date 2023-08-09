Iran nuclear chief says Tehran producing heavy water derivatives

Eslami told IRIB News on Tuesday that the AEO has been pursuing a “combination of laser and biotechnology” to work on heavy water derivatives for deuterated drugs.

This cutting-edge approach has already commenced in laboratory settings and holds promising prospects for widespread implementation, he added.

The AEOI head pointed out that only a few advanced countries have mastered the production of heavy water derivatives.

The achievement has now put Iran in a position to expand its efforts and move towards exporting heavy water derivatives to interested countries.