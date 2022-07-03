Iran FM says no direct talks with Egypt yet; ties will benefit both nations

“We had no direct negotiation with the Egyptian side on development of ties but efforts are underway to normalize Tehran-Cairo relations within the framework of cooperation among Islamic countries,” Amirabdollahian, who was visiting Syria, said in response to a question on the reports on Iran’s talks with Jordan and Egypt to be held in Baghdad.

“Currently, we have an interests section in Cairo and the other [Egyptian] side also has an interests section in Tehran. We consider natural and growing relations between Tehran and Cairo as beneficial to the two countries, the two nations and the region.”

Amirabdollahian also talked about the outcome of his visit to Syria. He noted that his meetings focused on getting the agreements, signed between Iran and Syria to promote economic and tourism cooperation, implemented and there was good progress on the matter.

He added that he and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also discussed Turkey’s possible military operation in Syria.

The foreign minister rejected “resort to war”, stressing that Tehran is working to resolve the crisis and the existing problems between Turkey and Syria through talks.