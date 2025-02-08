Iran unveils new nuclear achievements in Isfahan, more underway in Yazd

Mohammad Eslami unveiled four key nuclear achievements in Isfahan, including advancements in radiopharmaceutical technology, fuel storage casks (CASK), and the production of Iridium Hexafluoride (IR46).

The latter is a significant breakthrough, with applications in brachytherapy, low-dose medical radiography, and industrial radiography, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

In Isfahan, the Shahid Raisi Nuclear Site (UCF) also saw the commissioning of a comprehensive technical safety testing facility, a semi-industrial sintering furnace for fuel pellets, and a resistance welding (RW) device.

The facilities are expected to enhance Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and fuel production capabilities.

Iran now joins a select group of nations capable of producing IR46, opening opportunities for international exports amid harsh Western sanctions.

On Saturday, Eslami will is going to the Saghand region in Yazd to oversee the launch of radioactive material extraction and processing operations at the Shahid Soleimani Mining and Industrial Complex. The project focuses on exploiting radioactive elements and their associated resources.