Iran says necessary preparations made for re-opening of missions in Saudi Arabia

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comments in a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on the latest situation of the agreements reached between the two states in Beijing, China.

Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with the progress of the agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, the announcement of the resumption of relations, the dispatch of technical teams to reopen the embassies and consulates of the two countries, and also the introduction of ambassadors.

The Islamic republic of Iran, he added, has made the necessary preparations for the official opening of its political and consular mission in Saudi Arabia.

He said the schedule of the visit of officials and foreign ministers of the two countries to each other’s capitals is a sign of the determination of the parties to cooperate and forge appropriate relations.

For his part, the top Saudi diplomat stressed Riyadh’s positive view on the future of relations between the two countries and efforts to develop and strengthen bilateral sides.

He said: In the past two months we have taken good steps, and our adherence to the agreements shows our serious determination.

He expressed hope that the ambassadors of the two countries will be able to facilitate cooperation between the two countries when they are settled in the locations of their diplomatic posting.