Iran Nano 2019 Kicks Off in Tehran

The exhibition was opened on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

In this edition, 25 nanomaterial producers are attending the exhibition, which is the highest number of representatives in a single sector.

Manufacturers of construction equipment rank second with 22 representatives, and producers of analysis equipment rank third with 10 companies.

In addition, nine textile industry companies, seven commercialisation firms, seven representatives of agriculture and packaging industry, seven companies in the health and healthcare field as well as seven auto industry firms are attending the event.

17 other companies are also offering their products in fields like environment and water, paint and coatings, buildings and advanced materials.

Moreover, four laboratories are presenting their services and capabilities in the field of nanotechnology at the 12th Nanotechnology Exhibition.

Representatives from seven universities are also attending the Iran Nano 2019 to present their achievements.

The International Nanotechnology Festival is held every year by Iran’s Nanotechnology Innovation Council. It is the largest and most prestigious exhibition in the field of nanotechnology in the country. It is also considered as one of the largest nanotechnology festivals in Asia.

Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC) has invited businessmen, industry managers, and industry experts to attend the 12th International Nanotechnology Festival to have the opportunity to get familiar with the latest technological and commercial advancements in the field and meet and negotiate with nanotech companies.

On the margins of the event, visitors can attend matchmaking sessions, visit companies, and participate in the arranged workshops and seminars.