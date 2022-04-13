Iran MP: Government seriously pursing space industry

In an interview with IRNA, Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani on Wednesday highlighted the achievements made by the Iranian Armed Forces over the past years in designing and developing satellite carrier rockets.

In the latest such achievement, he recalled, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully launched the Nour-2 military satellite, the second of its kind, and placed it into orbit.

“Although not much time has passed from the term of the 13th administration, the president has a special view of this topic and is seriously pursuing the expansion of the country’s space industry,” Abbasi added.

Abbasi, a nuclear scientist and a former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, called for efforts to develop the space industry’s infrastructure in the country.

“Paying attention to the scientific capacities of the young elite and scientists will lead to the country’s growth and prevent the immigration of the genius from the country,” the lawmaker said.

He said the Iranian Space Agency was established on the back of years of experience during the ex-Iraqi regime’s 1980s war on Iran, during which Iranian experts moved to master the manufacturing of missiles and placed reverse engineering high on their agenda